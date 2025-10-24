Ambulance handover delays have fallen to their lowest level in more than four years, new figures have shown.
Overall, people are waiting less time in ambulances outside hospitals, with handover delays now at their lowest since July 2021.
The latest NHS performance figures show the time the Welsh Ambulance Service lost to handover delays at emergency departments fell by 40 per cent in September compared to September 2024.
Response times are also improving as a result – the average response time to reach people in the “amber” 999 category was 25 minutes faster in September.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said: “We have targeted reducing ambulance patient handover times and I am pleased to see the results of this work.”
