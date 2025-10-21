Health Secretary Jeremy Miles has said he will hold all NHS organisations to account about how they are improving care and access in a series of public meetings.
The meetings will be open to the public to view online to give an insight into discussions between the Cabinet Secretary and health boards about how the NHS is run in Wales.
They will focus on how the NHS is meeting waiting times targets; their financial position and outlook; and quality and safety.
Mr Miles said: “I’ve organised these meetings as I want to improve accountability and transparency in the NHS.
“I want people to have confidence in the standards of healthcare and the performance of health organisations where they live.”
