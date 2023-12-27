PEOPLE in Ceredigion who are living with type 2 diabetes – or at risk of developing the condition – are being urged to sign up for an award-winning digital educational programme this New Year.
Nearly 210,000 people in Wales are living with type 2 diabetes and a further 580,000 residents are suspected of being at risk of developing type 2 diabetes in the future.
Since 2021, NHS Wales and Public Health Wales have commissioned the Leicester Diabetes Centre (LDC) to offer its gold-standard digital diabetes education programmes to help and support the people of Wales.
More than 1,800 people with type 2 diabetes, and 1,880 people identified as at risk of type 2 diabetes, have since registered for these innovative programmes so far.
Alison Northern, Implementation Lead for the Leicester Diabetes Centre, said: “Our digital programmes continue to make a difference for so many people with and at risk of type 2 diabetes.
“With over 40,000 users on the platform, there is a great sense of community and peer support available for those registering for one of our programmes.
“We would encourage anyone living in Wales who has been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes or who has been identified at risk to sign up and become part of tour online community.”
Catherine Washbrook-Davies, All Wales Dietetic Lead for Diabetes and Diabetes Prevention, added: “The New Year is a great time to look to the future and where we can make small changes to our lifestyles to help improve our overall health.
“We continue to make these digital diabetes programmes available across Wales to provide consistent, evidence-based guidance and support for people with and at risk of type 2 diabetes.”
There are three digital diabetes programmes available for people in Wales, over the age of 18, to sign up to.