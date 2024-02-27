The organisers of the Aberystwyth 10k and the event’s sponsors have handed a cheque of more than £4,000 to members of staff at Bronglais Hospital.
The charity event has been hosted by the Aberystwyth Athletics Club for 25 years, and has been sponsored by the Cambrian News for 11 years. All the proceeds went towards the Bronglais Hospital Chemotherapy Unit Fund.
Cambrian News Senior Editor Mick O-Reilly, and Aberystwyth Athletics Club member Anita Worthing presented the cheque of £4,500 to staff members at Bronglais Hospital’s Chemotherapy Day Unit.
Mick O’Reilly said: “I’d like to thank the Aberystwyth Athletics club for their marvellous work. We’re only happy to help with this small donation, but the work is all down to the Aberystwyth Athletics club.”
Aberystwyth Athletics club’s Anita Worthing said: “The Aberystwyth 10k has always raised money for cancer charities, and it’s been raising more and more each year. It’s good to see that money once again going to a cancer charity.”
The money raised will go towards the £2.2 million construction of a new chemotherapy unit in Bronglais Hospital.
Bridget Harpwood, Fundraising Officer at Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda Health Board, said: “On behalf of patients and staff, we’d like to say a huge than you to everyone who supported the Aberystwyth Charity 10k and helped raised such a fantastic amount which will help us create a new chemo unit at Bronglais Hospital which is fit for the future.”
The unit will offer people going through cancer treatment a more private place.