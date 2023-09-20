THE new chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth has moved a step closer after plans for the renovations were given the green light by Ceredigion County Council planners.
The new chemotherapy day unit, which is expected to open in 2024, will include a larger, purpose-built treatment area for patients, including an isolation facility, along with reception, outpatient and waiting areas, as well as consultation and examination rooms.
Additional facilities will include a meeting room with video-conferencing facilities, counselling rooms and private spaces for patients.
The Bronglais Chemo Appeal was launched to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start on the new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital, with the Cambrian News regularly updating readers on the target as challenges were undertaken and money raised in a bid to make the new unit a reality.
The fundraising target of £500,000 was met in just 10 months.
The plans will see the remodelling of existing Cancer Day Unit to form a new improved facility including a new dedicated building entrance with canopy and dedicated parking spaces.
Work is slated to begin later this year or early next year, with temporary accommodation being used while the new facility is completed.
One in two people across Wales will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lifetime; it is a condition which sadly affects nearly all families.
More than 60 people a week receive vital anti-cancer treatment at Bronglais Hospital, a total of around 300 people a year from across Ceredigion, south Gwynedd and north Powys.
Earlier this year, Peter Skitt, Hywel Dda University Health Board county director for Ceredigion and project director said: “As our planning moves forward, we will continue to provide regular updates on the progress being made.
“Alongside preparations for building work to begin, we are also thinking ahead to how the unit will look and feel once complete.
“Ensuring the unit’s environment is developed as part of a collaborative effort with patients, staff and stakeholders is essential and we look forward to sharing more updates on this work.”
The planning application was approved subject to conditions by Ceredigion County Council planning officers under delegated powers last week.