A Lampeter man will be sentenced by magistrates in January after appearing in court to plead guilty to twice assaulting a woman.
Iwan Edwards, of 9 Kingsmead, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 December.
The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Abbie Wallis in Swansea on 27 April this year, and assaulting her again two days later in Llanrhystud on 25 April.
Edwards also pleaded guilty to damaging a wall at a property in Aberystwyth on 26 March this year.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Edwards is due to be sentenced for the offences at Aberystwyth magistrates’ Court on 14 January.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that sentencing date.
