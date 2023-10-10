Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Maternity team from Bronglais Hospital have scooped the Wales regional award at the 2023 UK MUM (Maternity Unit Marvels) Awards in recognition of the role they play in supporting expectant parents.
Arranged by Baby Lifeline, a leading maternity safety charity, the awards are arranged to enable parents, guardians, and families the opportunity to thank the teams of professionals who made the birth of their child possible.
Baby Lifeline opened invited nominations, and opened the voting, for its MUM Awards in May 2023. Members of the public who had experienced complications or problems with a pregnancy or birth in the last eight years (babies born after 2 May 2015) were encouraged to nominate the team of professionals who looked after them and ensured the survival of the baby.
The MUM Awards Gala Dinner, where the award winners were announced, was hosted by television presenter Nick Owen at The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists on Thursday 5 October 2023.
Kathryn Greaves, Head of Midwifery at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “Winning the award has been a fantastic recognition of the collective efforts of our team at Hywel Dda. Knowing that we were nominated and voted for by members of the public, people who we’ve worked with to support through their pregnancies and births, makes it particularly special for us.
“Thank you to the families who nominated the midwifery team at Hywel Dda, it is an honour to work with you during one of life’s most precious moments.”
Members of the Hywel Dda team were also invited to a private reception for nominated healthcare professionals at Downing Street, in recognition of their contribution and achievement in being nominated for the award.
Mandy Rayani, Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Experience at Hywel Dda University Health Board, added: “I’m delighted for Kathryn and the team – they’ve worked incredibly hard over the years to support members of our communities. Pregnancy can be both an exciting and a worrying time, and our teams try their very best to ensure that they treat all patients with compassion and the best care possible.
“Thank you to every member of the team who have played their part in achieving the award, and to the patients and families who nominated and voted for Hywel Dda.”
Nearly 3000 babies are born every year in Hywel Dda with the midwifery team supporting people at home, in the community, and at our hospitals.
About Baby Lifeline
Baby Lifeline is a unique national charity whose mission is to make care safer and better for every pregnant woman, birthing person, and newborn baby all over the UK and worldwide. It does this by supporting and working with NHS professionals at the heart of care – buying equipment, developing and providing critical training, and conducting research.
Baby Lifeline was founded by Judy Ledger over 40 years ago after the tragic loss of her first three babies who were all sadly born too small to survive. Judy initially set out to raise funds for just one incubator at her local neonatal unit. Four decades later, Baby Lifeline is now recognised as one of the UK’s leading mother and newborn baby charities.
Alongside other national organisations, Baby Lifeline contributes towards achieving the National Ambition of reducing stillbirths, neonatal and maternal deaths, and brain injuries in babies that occur during or soon after birth by 50 per cent by 2025.
The awards are supported by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) and sponsored by Irwin Mitchell and Leigh Day.