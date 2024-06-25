Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of the Hywel Dda University Health Board, has been able to fund Cancer Cloud Kits for use across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire thanks to a £5,500 grant from Tesco’s Stronger Starts Scheme. Cancer Cloud kits support parents and carers having conversations with children about a cancer diagnosis.
Sarah West, Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Coordinator, said: “Hywel Dda Cancer Information and Support Services (CISS) would like to thank Tesco Community Funding (Blue Tokens Scheme) for the grant to help with the purchase of Cancer Cloud Kits.
“The Cancer Clouds are award winning toolkits created for children and young people who are affected by their parents or carers being diagnosed with cancer.
“Providing information for children and young people can help them better understand what cancer means for them and their families.
“The kits can help improve communication within the family, they have tools to manage changes in family routine and tools to explore the emotional impact a cancer diagnosis brings.
“They are an invaluable resource to our CISS Team.
“Thanks to the funding, we can continue to offer emotional and practical support to families affected by cancer.”
The funding was raised in Tesco stores across the three counties, including in Aberystwyth.
The resources are available for families through the Cancer Information and Support teams at Glangwili, Bronglais, Withybush and Prince Philip hospitals.
Tara Nickerson, Fundraising Manager for Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to all that used the Tesco Blue Tokens to support our cause in stores across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.
“Your donations are making a positive difference to the health, wellbeing and experience of NHS patients, service users and staff.”
For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, visit the charity’s website at www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk.