Cancer patient ‘thrilled’ to hand over cheque for £6,300 to Bronglais Appeal
Rosemary Tudor marked her 60th birthday by raising an amazing £6,372 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
Rosemary, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and is now undergoing further cancer treatment, handed over a cheque to oncology clinical nurse specialist Rhian Jones and haematology clinical nurse specialists Heulwen Lewis and Eirian Gravell.
She said: “I am thrilled to have been able to raise so much money for the appeal. There have been donations from family and friends but also people I don’t know who have been touched by cancer.
“I decided to ask for donations for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal instead of presents because the day unit is very close to my heart and it is a very worthy cause.
“The unit has been a big part of my life for 14 years since I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Now I have been diagnosed with multiple myeloma and, after having my stem cells harvested and then retransplanted, I will have further chemotherapy at the unit.
“The fundraising is my way of saying thank you to the amazing staff who work on the chemotherapy unit. We are so lucky to have them. You feel like an individual, they are so caring and friendly.”
Rosemary lives with her husband Richard on their beef and sheep farm near New Cross, Aberystwyth. They have three children – Leisia, Dylan and Lois.
The Bronglais Chemo Appeal was launched to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start on a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital.
Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We are delighted to report that the appeal has now passed its target. However, given the current economic climate, we predict that construction costs will increase.
“Every penny raised, including future donations, will therefore go directly to the appeal fund, with any surplus funds used to support those affected by cancer across Ceredigion and mid Wales.
“We are grateful to Rosemary for her support and to everyone else who has donated to help us reach our target.”
