New official statistics from the Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit (WCISU) show that cancer remains the leading cause of mortality in Wales, accounting for a quarter of all deaths in 2024.
Lung, bowel, prostate and female breast cancers accounted for four in ten cancer deaths (43 per cent) in 2024.
Lung cancer alone accounts for two in ten cancer deaths (19 per cent), although lung cancer mortality has declined steadily among men over the past two decades.
However, mortality among women has remained largely unchanged, reflecting the complex interaction between historical smoking patterns, late-stage diagnoses, and improved survival rates.
Cancer mortality rates remain higher in the most deprived areas of Wales compared to the least deprived areas in Wales, with no real improvements over the reported period.
The rate was 52 per cent higher in the most deprived areas in 2024.
Over half of all cancer deaths in Wales are in people aged 75 and over.
This has been steadily rising from 48 per cent in 2002 to 57 per cent in 2024, as the population of Wales becomes more elderly.
Professor Dyfed Wyn Huws Director of WCISU said: “This latest data analysis highlights the importance of sustained efforts in prevention, early diagnosis and access to treatments, and tackling health inequalities.
“This includes uptake of bowel and breast cancer screening as well as improved access to GP referrals for people already with symptoms of suspected cancer.
“In too many parts of Wales, the building blocks of health and wellbeing - such as healthy homes, good jobs, enough money to pay bills, connections with people in our communities, education and skills, and safe and clean environments - are not strong enough or are missing altogether.
“This leads to poorer health and lives being cut short, creating or worsening health inequalities.”
