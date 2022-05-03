Ceredigion council raises awareness of Kinder egg Salmonella risk

The products that have been recalled over Salmonella concerns ( Ferrero )

HEALTH inspectors in Ceredigion are raising awareness over the possible presence of Salmonella in some Kinder products potentially for sale in the county.

Ceredigion County Council Public Protection is aiming to raise awareness amongst local food retailers concerning the recent recall of various Kinder products.

The Food Standard Agency has directed that all retailers need to remove Kinder products linked to an outbreak of salmonella from their shelves.

The products are believed to have caused a significant number of children to become seriously unwell, with many reported cases being admitted to hospital.

There have been 76 Salmonella cases linked to this outbreak in the UK.

The majority of the cases were children aged under five, parents are being warned.

A UKHSA spokesperson said: "We are working with the Food Standards Agency, Food Standards Scotland, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales, Public Health Agency Northern Ireland, as well as international public health and food safety authorities, to ensure that the risk to public health is minimised as far as possible.

"We continue to remind people that a range of Kinder Egg products and Schoko-Bons should not be eaten."

Ferrero has extended its recall to include all Kinder products manufactured at their Arlon site in Belgium between June and the present date due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

These include Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise 100g and Kinder Schokobons.

Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

Ceredigion County Council is asking that all businesses who currently sell any of the below Kinder products ensure that the products are removed from sale immediately due to the potential presence of Salmonella:

• Kinder Surprise 20g -Best Before Dates up to and including 4th January 2023

• Kinder Surprise 20g x 3 multipacks-Best Before Dates up to and including 4th January 2023

• Kinder Surprise 100g - Best Before Dates up to and including 21st August 2022

• Kinder Mini eggs 75g - Best Before Dates up to and including 21st August 2022

• Kinder Egg Hunt Kit 150g - Best Before Dates up to and including 21st August 2022

• Kinder Schokobons 70g - Best Before Dates up to and including 4th January 2023

• Kinder Schokobons 200g - Best Before Dates up to and including 4th January 2023

• Kinder Schokobons 320g - Best Before Dates up to and including 4th January 2023

Retailers who have previously sold any of the above Kinder products are also reminded of the need to display a Product Recall Information Notice at the point of sale.