The NHS complaints process in Wales will be reformed after Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles acknowledged that the previous system had “let too many people down” due to an "overly bureaucratic and legalistic system, which has compounded injury and grief".
The Senedd approved new regulations on 14 October that will replace the current Putting Things Right system with a new approach called Listening to People, marking the biggest reform to NHS complaints handling and incident investigation in Wales for almost 15 years.
The new system introduces a two-stage complaints resolution process.
The first stage focuses on early resolution and the second stage may include an assessment of liability and whether redress of up to £50,000 should be offered.
NHS Wales Performance and Improvement will lead the implementation of the updated process, with oversight provided by the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales and Llais.
The increase of the redress threshold to £50,000 means fewer people will need to resort to costly litigation to claim damages.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles acknowledged that Putting Things Right had let too many people down, describing examples of an "overly bureaucratic and legalistic system, which has compounded injury and grief".
He thanked all those who responded to the consultation and shared their personal experiences, saying: "By speaking out you have helped to change the culture of NHS complaint handling to a much more open and supportive system."
“The NHS works hard to ensure the best possible care is available for everyone, but we know that sometimes things can and do go wrong.
“We have listened and we have responded. This new system will significantly strengthen the existing NHS complaints system, by ensuring complaints can be made easily and they are dealt with in a compassionate, effective and timely manner.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.