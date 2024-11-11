Hywel Dda Health Charities has funded keepsake jewellery for families that are supported by the Paediatric Palliative Care Service.
The bespoke jewellery has been funded through donations to the Wish Fund, a campaign which gives families supported by the Paediatric Palliative Care Service the opportunity to make magical moments which can be remembered forever.
The jewellery has fingerprints of loved ones embedded onto it.
Rachel Brown, Paediatric Palliative Care Play Specialist, said: “As a team, we are all incredibly grateful that donations to the Wish Fund have allowed us to purchase the memorabilia jewellery for the children, young people and their families supported by the campaign.
“The families will be able to treasure and create an enduring connection with the jewellery forever.”