Bruce Richard, a retired plastic surgeon who specialised in cleft and palate surgeon at Birmingham Children’s Hospital for over 30 years, said: “About 25 per cent of children born with a complete cleft lip and palate end up with poor mid-face growth by the age of 16 and can choose to have a major bony operation to pull the mid face and the upper jaw teeth forward to correct the ‘caved in’ mid-face look.