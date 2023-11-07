THE chief executive of Wales’ NHS has warned of a winter that could hit the peaks seen last year where critical incidents were declared in hospitals, and has called for people to use the correct services in a bid to take pressure off A&E departments.
Chief executive Judith Paget said there was “no doubt” it would be very busy for Welsh NHS staff as the winter draws in and demand could reach similar levels this year.
Ms Paget said the NHS was working with ambulance, voluntary and social services to ease the strain but was still encouraging people to look for alternative options to frontline hospitals “because it will help us greatly”.
The Welsh Government’s ‘Help us, Help You’ campaign is highlighting the other local services and health professionals working in NHS Wales, that are available to ensure those with urgent care needs can be treated quickly - without needing to go to their GPs or nearest emergency department.
Ms Paget said: “If you’re unwell, injured or have an urgent care need, there are many ways to access the NHS in Wales instead of through emergency departments.
“This includes the NHS 111 Wales online and telephone service, mental health helplines, pharmacists, minor injuries units, and more.
“So now it’s easier to get care, help and advice for new or existing conditions, without even leaving your home or workplace.
“Our GPs and emergency care services are going to get busier as we head into the colder months and we want to ensure that people are getting the right treatment, in the right place, at the right time.
“We can all play a part in reducing this pressure on our emergency care services, by considering whether we need to attend emergency departments or the GP or if these other options might provide the best treatment option for us.
“An urgent care need means someone probably needs help in the next eight hours, and emergency care means someone needs help right away.
“The NHS 111 Wales helpline and website are quicker alternatives for those with urgent care needs and should be the first port of call – unless people have a life threatening or serious complaint.”
Urgent Primary Care Centres (UPCCs) and Same Day Emergency Care Services (SDECs) are now up and running across multiple sites in Wales.
UPCCs treat people with urgent primary care needs on the same day, and SDECs help people access diagnostics and treatment for emergency care needs and return home on the same day.
Both UPCCs and SDECs can be accessed via a GP or emergency unit referral.
Expert advice is available 24/7 via the NHS 111 Wales free helpline and website, while pharmacies can also provide advice for and treat a range of conditions which would otherwise be treated by GPs or other NHS services.