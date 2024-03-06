A new incubator worth over £30,000 has been funded for the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) in Glangwili Hospital thanks to donations to Hywel Dda Health Charities. The Special Care Baby Unit cares for some of the most vulnerable newborn babies and serves families across mid and west Wales.
The state-of-the-art unit has been purpose built to meet the needs of new-born babies and their families, as well as the neonatal team who cares for them.
The new incubator, worth over £30,000, will provide additional functionality such as improved access, overhead heat to assist with maintaining body temperature, and the ability to be used as an ‘open cot’ to assist with baby cooling.
Sandra Pegram, Special Care Baby Unit Manager, said: “We are delighted that a new Giraffe Omnibed Incubator has been purchased through charitable funds.
“The new equipment will help care for four babies needing high dependency care and one baby needing intensive stabilisation.
“An incubator is required within the SCBU to keep premature babies warm, they also provide good visibility of both premature and sick term babies without causing too much disturbance.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities said: “The new incubator shows how donations can make a significant difference.”