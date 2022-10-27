Chippy and rugby club handed one-out-of-five food hygiene ratings
Thursday 27th October 2022 1:30 pm
Share
Cardigan RFC has been handed a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating (Google )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A fish and chip shop and a rugby club in south Ceredigion have been handed one-out-of-five food hygiene ratings.
Taten Eirw fish and chip shop in Blaenporth and the bar at Cardigan RFC were given the score after assessment last month, according to the Food Standards Agency’s website.
Meanwhile, in Gwynedd, Fairbourne Chippy was given a four-out-of-five rating following assessment on 20 September.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |