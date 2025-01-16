Serious concerns over the future of acute stroke services at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth have been raised in the Senedd.
Proposals being considered by Hywel Dda University Health Board include the potential downgrading of stroke services at Bronglais, a move that Montgomeryshire Senedd Member Russell George said could have “devastating implications for patients in Mid Wales.”
Mr George said the unit “plays a critical role” in serving large parts of his constituency, and the move would mean patients could face being moved on to another hospital outside of mid Wales.
The plan will see the unit turned into a ‘Treat and Transfer’ Unit, a move that has caused great concern, with councillors banding together to write to the health board, and a group of Aberystwyth residents forming the Protect Bronglais Services (PBS) campaign group in a bid to secure services at the hospital.
Mr George also raised concerns about the broader implications of the reconfiguration, including its impact on rehabilitation services and the wellbeing of patients and their families.
Speaking in the Senedd, Mr George highlighted the critical need for timely care following a stroke, but also noted that options would force family members living in areas such as Llanidloes or Machynlleth to travel significant distances to Withybush Hospital or to Llanelli to visit relativities.
In response, Cabinet Secretary Jeremy Miles said that no decisions have yet been made, with a formal consultation expected in May.
He assured that options appraisals would be undertaken and emphasised the importance of collaborative approaches between health boards, delivery partners, and organisations such as the Stroke Association.
Mr Miles said: “My understanding from the health board is that they’ve said that the initial care and treatment for stroke patients will not change and that all four main hospitals, including Bronglais, will still be able to provide life-saving thrombolysis.
“The rehabilitation provision as well also won’t be affected.
“But I would expect both health boards to be in discussion in relation to the implications for those residents outside the footprint of Hywel Dda itself.”
Mr George emphasised the need for urgent and sustained dialogue to ensure Mid Wales residents receive equitable access to acute stroke care.
Commenting after raising Bronglais Hospital proposals in the Senedd, Mr George said: ‘’The stakes are far too high to get this wrong.
“I urge the Welsh Government, and the health boards involved to ensure that patients in Powys are not overlooked and that their access to essential, time-critical stroke services is guaranteed."
‘’I asked the Cabinet Secretary how he is supporting Powys patients and Powys health board to ensure that there are sufficient and timely acute stroke services for Powys patients.
“It is completely unreasonable to expect patients in Powys who have suffered from stroke, to be transferred to Withybush Hospital or Llanelli.
‘’Every hour is critical following a stroke, and all options currently proposed would mean my constituents would not have access to time-critical stroke care.
“This would again mean that Powys patients suffer.”