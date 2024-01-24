QUESTIONS have been raised following the decision to put Hywel Dda Health Board under increased scrutiny.
Health Minister, Eluned Morgan, announced on Tuesday evening that the health board that covers Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire was to be placed into 'targeted intervention'.
The minister said: "Like all other health boards, Hywel Dda University Health Board is facing challenges relating to finance and planning, but this is now impacting on its performance.
"The health board needs to take some difficult decisions relating to its clinical services strategy and plan to support sustainable improvements. I believe that the board would benefit from additional targeted support, and I have therefore decided to place the entire organisation in targeted intervention.
"I will be placing the whole of Hywel Dda University Health Board in targeted intervention."
Ms Morgan also announced that Aneurin Bevan and Swansea Bay health boards were also having their status escalated.
Responding to the Labour Health Minister’s updated escalation arrangements for Welsh NHS health boards, Russell George MS, Welsh Conservative Shadow Health Minister said: “The escalation arrangements announced today are eyebrow-raising to say the least and show that our Welsh NHS is in a very sobering state.
“All of Wales’ health boards had already been escalated to some level due to their finances and we now see that status of three health boards has now been increased – with the whole of Hywel Dda now in the second highest level.
“Swansea Bay’s maternity service has been escalated again, having only just been escalated last month due to long waits and well-documented safety concerns – it’s clear that the Labour Government is stuck playing catchup.
“Aneurin Bevan has been raised due to the ongoing financial difficulties, not helped by the Labour Government’s cuts to the health service this year and these cuts are now impacting performance and patient outcomes at the new Grange University Health Board.
“The Welsh Conservatives want to see Healthcare Inspectorate Wales fully resourced, with Labour’s cuts reversed so that they can support this new framework by spending the full uplift for health on our Welsh NHS.”
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS and Plaid Cymru health spokesperson, Mabon ap Gwynfor, described the announcement as a 'cluster bomb'.
He said: "Health Minister dropping a political cluster bomb in her announcement tonight - increased intervention levels for 3 health boards, with all of Hywel Dda going into a new level 4 targeted intervention, what would have been Special Measures.
"They've found £14m to improve patient safety at the brand new Grange University Hospital. This is shocking. It's a new hospital yet patients safety was compromised. Why did they sign it off? Why the rush back in 2020? Of course, an election was imminent, not that I'm suggesting there's a connection, of course.
"So instead of getting to grips with the chronic problems in our health boards and tackling the causes the Labour Government chooses to introduce a
Baroness Morgan did not make any changes to the escalation level of Wales’ other four health boards, with Betsi Cadwaladr UHB staying in special measures.
In September, all health boards were placed in enhanced monitoring for planning and finance after failing to balance their books.
Racking up a combined deficit of £150m in 2022-23, six of Wales’ seven boards breached their statutory duty to break even over a three-year period.
Cardiff and Vale, Powys and Cwm Taf Morgannwg remain in enhanced monitoring for planning and finance, with the latter also in targeted intervention for performance.
In closing a statement to the Senedd on Tuesday, 23 January, Baroness Morgan said: “These decisions have not been taken lightly.
“They're the best way to support these NHS organisations and they will improve the quality of service and care people receive in Wales from the health service in their local area; and, ultimately, improve patients' clinical outcomes.”
new intervention level. This is a government that is completely out of ideas."