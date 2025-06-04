Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for help in tracking down thieves that stole a van in Carmarthenshire, with the vehicle’s owner’s pet dogs in the back.
Police officers are appealing for information following the theft of the vehicle in Carmarthen this morning (Wednesday, June 4).
“We received a call just after 7.20am this morning, Wednesday 4th June, reporting that a blue Ford Van, containing two dogs, had been stolen,” said a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police.
“The vehicle was found in Bronwydd at about 9.35am and the dogs have been safely reunited with their owner.
“Anyone who has information that could help the investigation and identity any suspects is asked to come forward.
“We would especially like to hear from anyone living or travelling on the route between Orchard Street, to the reservoir in Tanerdy and then to Bronwydd village hall car park between 6.30am and 9.45am this morning to check any CCTV, doorbell video or vehicle dashcam for sightings of the vehicle in the attached image.”
Dyfed-Powys Police can be contacted either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: 43 of the 4th June
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.