A concert to raise money for a dementia unit on the Llyn Peninsula has raised £4,000.
The concert, which took place at Glan y Mor School on Saturday, 10 December, was organised to raise money for the NHS Bryn Beryl Dementia Unit in Pwllheli.
It has been hailed “a resounding success” by the organisers.
The performers were Seindorf Arian Yr Oakeley, (The Royal Oakeley Silver Band) , The Glan y Mor school choir and Dylan Morris.
“We were all exceptionally pleased with the large audience and managed to raise a staggering total of £4,000 for the NHS Bryn Beryl Dementia Unit, said Paul Wilson MBE, the musical director of Oakely Silver Band.
“Many thanks to the Cambrian News for promoting the event. I am sure it helped enormously.” The performers and the audience braved awful weather to perform at the concert.
Many of the band members travelled from snowy areas like Blaenau Ffestiniog, Bala, Mold and Conwy.
“It took one band member five hours to get to Pwllhelli, but they all turned up,” Paul said.
“The audience was fantastic and hugely appreciative of the stunning performances from Seindorf Arian Yr Oakeley, Cor Ysgol Glan y Mor and local vocalist Dylan Morris.
“A special thank you to the Pwllhelli Women’s Institute for their help in organising such a successful event. And a huge thank you to our main sponsor for the event, Mr Keith Dunne, the managing director of Abererch Sands Holiday Centre, Pwllhelli.
“I’m absolutely delighted with the performances and massively grateful to the generous and enthusiastic audience.
“The Bryn Beryl Dementia Unit is an extremely worthwhile cause and everyone involved was massively keen to support such a good cause.
“MP Liz Saville-Roberts attended too; she was very supportive.”
Hafod Hedd is the Dementia Day Assessment Service based at Bryn Beryl. The specialist day assessment centre supports people diagnosed with dementia. It provides assessment of symptoms through activities, to ensure care packages are provided for individuals, designed to meet their needs. It also provides much needed respite for carers.
Seindorf Arian yr Oakeley was founded in 1864 in the slate mining town of Blaenau Ffestiniog. On a visit to Bala, the band performed for Her Majesty the Queen Victoria, who bestowed upon the band, the very rare title of “Royal”.