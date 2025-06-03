Hywel Dda University Health Board has appointed a new Independent Member - Community.
Sarah Harraway attended her first Board meeting on 29 May to succeed Delyth Raynsford, who held the post for the maximum tenure of an independent board member.
Dr Neil Wooding, Chair of Hywel Dda, said the board were “deeply grateful to Delyth for her eight years of service” and were “thrilled to have Sarah join.”
Now based in Ceredigion, Sarah has held various roles over the past decade in the NHS focused on system redesign and change management.
Sarah said: “I'm very excited to take a break from early retirement to rejoin the NHS - especially so at a time when Hywel Dda is in such an exciting phase of change and development.”
