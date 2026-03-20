Powys Teaching Health Board has launched a recruitment drive to strengthen its Community Dental Service and get new dentists and dental nurses to join the team.
The posts – including Dental Officer and Dental Nurse roles – form part of PTHB’s “ongoing commitment” to NHS dental provision in Powys.
Warren Tolley, Dental Director at PTHB, said: “We are ambitious in our plans to expand community dental services in Powys.
“These new roles are an important investment in our Community Dental Service, helping us to strengthen local provision.
“We are looking for skilled and motivated clinicians who want to make a real difference for our communities.”
Two vacancies are based in Llandrindod Wells, while two will work in the mobile dental service across north and mid Powys .
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