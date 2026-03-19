The Vale of Rheidol Railway has welcomed the return of an historic Great Western Railway locomotive to Aberystwyth.
GWR 7800 Class No. 7819 Hinton Manor is now on display in the railway’s Engine Shed Museum.
On loan from the Severn Valley Railway, it is available for visitors to view following a detailed clean and presentation by their workshop team.
Built in 1939 at Swindon as the final member of the original Manor Class, Hinton Manor has strong historical links to mid and west Wales.
During its working life the locomotive was based at Carmarthen, Oswestry, Machynlleth and Shrewsbury, and regularly used to haul prestigious services including the famous Cambrian Coast Express between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth in the early 1960s.
Withdrawn from service in 1965, the locomotive was rescued from scrap and moved to the Severn Valley Railway in 1973, where it was restored and returned to steam in 1977.
Hinton Manor previously returned to Aberystwyth in 1987, hauling the Cardigan Bay Express on a series of special steam excursions along the former Cambrian line. It last operated in Aberystwyth in 1991.
Its latest arrival marks the first time in almost 35 years that the locomotive has been seen in Aberystwyth, offering visitors a rare opportunity to view an engine with strong regional connections.
The locomotive takes pride of place within the Engine Shed Museum, replacing GWR Dukedog No. 9017, which has now moved to the Severn Valley Railway for display.
Entry to the museum is free, and visitors can combine their visit with a journey on the Vale of Rheidol Railway, with daily steam services to Devil's Bridge resuming from 28 March.
The return of Hinton Manor represents another significant moment for the railway, strengthening their role in preserving and sharing the story of Britain’s steam heritage while reconnecting Aberystwyth with a locomotive that once regularly hauled trains into the town.
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