Aberystwyth dental practice staff raised £2,500 for children living with life-limiting conditions after conquering a Welsh three-peak challenge.
Two teams of three staff members from Portland Street Dental Practice in Aberystwyth took on the 20.35 mile-walk in aid of Tŷ Hafan.
Tŷ Hafan is a charity that cares for life-limited children in Wales and aims to enhance the time they have with their families.
The six staff members smashed their £2,000 target and raised a total of £2,480.
They said: “As most of us at Portland Street Dental Practice have children of our own, we thought it would be a good cause to raise money for children and their families. Tŷ Hafan gives round the clock care and support for children with life-limiting conditions.”
The Welsh three peaks challenge website states: “The challenge, lesser known than the National or Yorkshire Challenges, takes in the three peaks of Wales. The Welsh Three Peaks includes a total walking distance of 17 miles (27.4km) and an ascent of 2,334 metres (7,657ft), usually in less than 24-hours. That’s more ascent than the Yorkshire Three Peaks over a shorter walking distance.”