The BMA’s Welsh Resident Doctors Committee has voted unanimously to enter a formal trade dispute over the latest Welsh Government pay offer of 3.5 per cent announced on 25 March alongside confirmation of a freeze in specialty training places for this year.
Dr Thomas Grother and Dr Will Atkins, co-chairs of the committee said: “Despite reassurances made by the Welsh Government to restore our pay, we were awarded with an insulting 3.5 per cent pay award which is set to significantly stifle progress towards restoring our pay and further demoralise the workforce.
“We are willing to work constructively with the incoming government, but we will remain ready to escalate to a ballot for industrial action if progress is not forthcoming”
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