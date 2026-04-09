“‘Overtourism’ has become a fashionable word. I disagree. What we experience is not overtourism; we simply have busy periods during peak times of the year. Go back more than 300 years and you will find accounts of Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa) being crowded on sunny days. The mountain has always drawn visitors, yet it has never lost its power to awe. If you seek absolute peace and tranquillity, North Wales offers this in abundance: you can walk for hours without seeing another soul.