The health secretary has announced experts will be brought in to Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to drive improvements after more than two years in special measures.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said he was introducing “further measures to support Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and improve patient care and experiences as part of the ongoing level 5, special measures intervention.”
“Despite some signs of improvement since the health board was escalated to in special measures in February 2023, it has faced significant and persistent challenges in delivering safe, timely, and effective care, particularly in relation to planned care, cancer and urgent and emergency services,” Mr Miles said.
“In the special measures progress report published 24 October the key points were that progress has been made in strengthening governance and leadership, but performance issues remain and continue to pose risks to patient safety and public confidence. People are experiencing unacceptably long waiting times for planned and emergency care.
“The health board has reflected on that report and has now requested additional support to accelerate improvement.
“In response, I will be providing additional senior-level capacity and expertise inside the health board, with additional support from NHS Performance and Improvement.
“The team of experts will include the appointment of an improvement director, supported by experienced operational leads, who will work alongside the health board’s chief executive and board to drive rapid improvements in key service areas.
“It is not intended to replace operational leadership but to support it.”
The team’s work will focus on reducing ambulance handover delays and improving flow; reducing waiting times for planned treatment and diagnostic tests; improving waiting times for cancer diagnosis and treatment and further strengthening governance, assurance, and leadership capability.
This additional support will be in place initially for six months, at which point it will be evaluated.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.