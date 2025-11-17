Campaigner Jane Barraclough said: “The weight of public expectation to reopen the ward has been evidenced over and over again, through the petition of over 5,000 signatures, through the response of the community at the public meeting the action group held in November 2023, and reinforced yet again at the public meeting held in August 2025 by the South Meirionnydd Older People’s Forum. Not a single person from any of these meetings has argued for the ward to remain closed.”