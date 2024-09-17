Three people who braved a 13,000ft skydive have donated more than £4,000 to the Chemotherapy Day Unit in Bronglais Hospital which provided care and treatment for their family member Gareth Jenkins.
Owain Jenkins, Lisa Hurcombe and Hayley Jenkins took part in the jump at Hinton Airfield in Brackley, England on 8 October last year and raised £4,267.95 for the unit.
Gareth, who was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2022, sadly lost his battle with cancer on 14 February.
Hayley Jenkins said: “He was given brilliant care and treatment in the unit and the staff were so supportive.
“He had numerous chemo sessions and was so happy and shocked when we told him we were raising this money in his name.
“When we put up the link for donations, we were all overwhelmed by the support from all his friends, family and everyone who knew him.
“He fought the cancer every step of the way and was determined to come and support us on the day we went to do the jump.
“We were lucky enough that he was well enough to come.
“It was a lovely, sunny and calm day.
“It was nice for us all to be together doing something fun for a good cause.
“It was even more special with Dad being there, even though he did admit he was nervous watching his family jump from a plane.
“He was very proud of what we did and how much money we had raised.
“When we got told he didn’t have long left in January 2024, he wanted to make sure that everyone who donated knew how much he appreciated every penny they gave.
“I don’t think he realised how much he meant to everyone until the final total.”
Hayley said they were “blown away” by the donations.
“Thank you to everyone who supported our bravery, everyone who donated, all that have supported us since Dad lost his fight,” she said.
“We would especially like to thank Tracy Jenkins for the support she showed Dad and us as a family throughout his fight.”