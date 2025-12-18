A children’s centre in Cardigan is one of the charities which benefitted from the support of Welsh Water staff this Christmas.
Welsh Water staff have come together for the third year to donate presents to charities across Wales to help families enjoy the Christmas they deserve.
Colleagues embraced the Christmas spirit by donating hundreds of toys and gifts, ranging from board games and baby toys to cuddly bears.
The gifts were given to charities that support families that are less fortunate, working to ensure that every child has something special to open on Christmas Day.
In addition to toys, donations of children’s clothing and shoes were also provided to the charities.
Among the charities supported by staff at Welsh Water was the Jig-So Children’s Centre, a charity in Cardigan, which offers support and a safe play environment for children, parents and carers.
Julie Williams, Senior Child and Family Support Worker at Jig-So, said: “We would like to sincerely thank Welsh Water’s teams for the very kind and generous donations they dropped off last week.
“Because of their generosity, we have been able to put together six family gift packs, which will bring joy to 17 children this Christmas.
“The parents were extremely grateful and deeply appreciative to have these extra gifts for their children.
“Your support has truly made a difference, and we are so thankful for the positive impact you’ve helped create for our families this festive season.”
Claire Roberts, Head of Community Engagement at Welsh Water, said: “This is the third year our colleagues at Welsh Water have come together to support charities and families at this special time of year with our Christmas Toy Appeal.
“We are delighted to support families who may welcome some support this year, to ensure they have a special gift to open, and to enjoy Christmas. “
