Free online courses for help with the emotional impact of long-term health conditions including chronic pain and heart disease are available now for Powys residents from NHS Wales.
Around 40 per cent of people with depression and anxiety disorders also have a long-term health condition, according to NHS research.
Managing chronic or long-term illness can lead to stress, social isolation, low self-esteem and sleep problems.
In turn, mental health issues can make it even harder to cope with physical conditions.
SilverCloud has a suite of programmes addressing depression and anxiety linked to lung conditions, coronary heart disease, and chronic pain.
The 12-week programmes are for people in Powys aged 16 and over and are available through referral by a GP.