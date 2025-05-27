Free period products are now available in more public spaces across Wales, thanks to the Welsh Government’s £3.2m Period Dignity fund.
This funding has transformed access to essential period products - now freely available not just in every school and college in Wales, but across hundreds of venues from libraries and leisure centres to food banks, sports clubs and youth hubs.
With aims to completely eradicate period poverty by 2027, the Welsh Government is determined that no one should miss education, work or social activities simply because they cannot afford or access period products.
The Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said: "Period products are essential items and should be freely available to everyone who needs them.”