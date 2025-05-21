The Welsh Government has expanded its successful Minimum Digital Living standard grants to reach more housing providers across Wales.
The Minimum Digital Living Standard establishes the minimum needs, defined by citizens and organisations, for digital inclusion in modern society.
Building on successful pilots with Monmouthshire and North Wales Housing Associations, the grants help social housing providers boost their residents' digital confidence and skills.
Digital Communities Wales has supported the pilots, where required, with basic digital skills training for residents to use technology safely in their daily lives.
The pilot projects have shown clear benefits for residents.
Registered Social Housing Landlords can now apply to join the expanded programme until 9 June, with successful projects starting in July.