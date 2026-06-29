An expert group is being set up to produce a delivery plan for up to ten elective care hubs across Wales to tackle the waiting list backlog.
The Welsh Government said the new hubs will be implemented and operationalised over the course of this Senedd term and “will increase capacity for planned surgery and diagnostics, reduce cancellations and help cut long waiting times by separating planned care from emergency pressures.”
The Elective Care Expert Group brings together senior surgeons, nurses, anaesthetists and operational leaders from across NHS Wales.
Health Minister Mabon ap Gwynfor said: “This expert group will plan out how many elective care hubs we will need, where they will be based and how they will increase capacity in the system.”
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