"The key to the future of our Welsh-speaking communities is for the government to adopt and implement the central recommendation of the Welsh-speaking Communities Commission: to designate areas of high Welsh-speaking density by adopting the recommended threshold of 40 per cent Welsh speakers, based on the 2021 Census, together with the flexibility to include neighbouring communities. This would unlock a range of policy measures that could reasonably be implemented in these areas to secure homes and employment for local people within their own communities."