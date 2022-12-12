People are being advised not to use Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s sore throat test service for Scarlet Fever and Strep A concerns.
The health board said there is an increase in people visiting pharmacies across north Wales to request a test for a sore throat, and they are also aware of incorrect information circulating in Facebook groups encouraging people to use the Sore Throat Test and Treat Service available at some pharmacies to test specifically for Scarlet Fever, a Strep A infection.
“People with symptoms of Scarlet Fever cannot use the Sore Throat Test and Treat service as this is for management of bacterial tonsilitis or viral sore throat only,” a health board spokesperson said.
“Anyone with signs of Scarlet Fever (sore throat, fever, rash, swollen tongue) should instead, contact their GP or NHS 111 Wales. Anyone asking for the Sore Throat Test and Treat Service in a pharmacy who has symptoms indicating possible Scarlet Fever will be referred on to their GP or NHS 111 Wales by the pharmacist.
“If you or your child has a sore throat and fever (but no rash/swollen tongue), you can find out which pharmacies are offering the Sore Throat Test and Treat Service using the link below. “Please call the pharmacy before visiting to check the service is available before travelling.”
Visit bcuhb.nhs.wales/services/where-do-i-go1/pharmacies/ for more information.