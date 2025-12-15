More than £41m extra will be invested into general practice this year as part of a deal struck between the Welsh Government and GPs.
The deal includes a four per cent uplift to the general medical services contract in 2025-26 and a guaranteed 5.8 per cent recurrent funding uplift from 2026-27.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said: “This investment demonstrates our unwavering commitment to general practice in Wales.
“The four per cent pay uplift ensures fair recognition for GPs and practice staff who work tirelessly to deliver care for communities across our country.
“By providing multi-year funding certainty, we’re enabling practices to plan for the future with confidence and invest in the transformation our primary care services need.
“This agreement supports our community-by-design programme, which will reshape services around local needs and help deliver more care closer to home.
“I'm grateful to all who have been involved in the discussions for their collaborative approach in reaching this point.”
The agreement follows constructive negotiations between the Welsh Government, NHS Wales, and GPC Wales.
The package for 2025-26 includes £37.9m in new investment and the re-investment of £4m in additional capacity funding.
It sees a 1.77 per cent uplift for expenses to help manage rising costs, alongside a recurrent £20m to support immediate stabilisation and to prepare for the next phase of service reform.
It also increases the partnership premium to support the retention of experienced clinicians and to make GP partnerships more attractive and sustainable.
A review of the allocation formula of the General Medical Services contract will also be undertaken – the first comprehensive assessment in more than 20 years.
The Health Secretary added: “Reviewing the allocation formula of the GMS contract presents a major opportunity to ensure that funding is distributed fairly and reflects the current needs of practices and communities across Wales
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.