New rules to help people make healthier food choices in Wales have come into force.
The regulations will prevent retailers from steering customers towards less healthy products through promotions, such as multibuy offers, and by placing foods high in fat, salt and sugar at entrances and checkouts.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said: “By ensuring that foods high in fat, sugar and salt are no longer given prominence over healthier choices, we are taking important steps to support everyone make healthier choices and to improve public health.”
Professor Jim McManus, National Director of Health and Wellbeing at Public Health Wales, said: “We look forward to seeing the positive impact these regulations will have on the choices people make and, in turn, on the nation's health.”
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