Ciarán Humphreys, Consultant in Wider Determinants of Health for Public Health Wales said: “In Wales, many people spend more of their lives in poor health, because the building blocks we need to keep us healthy, such as decent housing or good, fair work, can be weak or absent. We have seen a rise in people out of work in recent years relating to ill-health, especially mental health among younger people, and musculoskeletal problems in older ages.