Hospices will receive additional funding to help them continue to provide vital palliative and end-of-life care.
The £5.5m cash injection, which is in addition to the £3m uplift in recurrent funding announced in the 2025-26 budget, will help Wales’ 12 NHS-commissioned hospices, which include the two children’s hospices, meet financial pressures and ensure staff receive a fair salary.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said: “Hospices play a vital role in supporting families at some of the most difficult times.
“We are committed to strengthening and improving palliative and end-of-life care to ensure everyone who needs hospice support receives dignified and personalised support outside of hospital.”
Liz Booyse, chair of Hospices Cymru, welcomed the Welsh Government's commitment of funding.