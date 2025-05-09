Senedd members called for urgent action to tackle the “frightening reality” of nature loss in Wales, with legally binding biodiversity targets still four years away.
Llŷr Gruffydd, who chairs the Senedd’s climate change committee, criticised the pace of change with biodiversity targets “unlikely to be in place much before 2029”.
He warned: “That will be eight years after the Welsh Government first committed to setting those targets and just one year… before the global 2030 targets need to be met.”
Leading a debate on 7 May, the Plaid Cymru politician said it is difficult to reconcile the time frame with Welsh Government claims that addressing nature loss is a priority.
The committee’s inquiry heard Wales is “nowhere near” the key international “30 by 30” target of protecting 30 per cent of land and sea for nature by 2030.
Mr Gruffydd said: “Work to scope out the targets started over two years ago. It seems inconceivable that it will take another four years.”
The Senedd’s climate change committee called for a more ambitious timeframe in its report, a recommendation that was rejected by Welsh ministers.
“The Welsh Government said this would be simply impossible to do,” said Mr Gruffydd, pointing to similar UK and Scottish Government proposals taking around a year.
He warned the 2023 “State of Nature” report showed Wales’ biodiversity, and wider environment, continuing to decline and degrade.
“That report details the devastating scale of nature loss across the country,” he said.
“Welsh wildlife has decreased on average by 20 per cent since 1994 and one in six Welsh species are under threat of extinction.”
Responding to the debate, Julie James stressed that the Welsh Government remains committed to achieving ambitious international targets and tackling biodiversity loss, saying the Government is “determined to do this properly.”