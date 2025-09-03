Hywel Dda University Health Board has thanked the thousands of local people who took part in the public consultation on the Clinical Services Plan, which closed on Sunday, 31 August.
The consultation, which launched on 29 May 2025, invited people from across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire to share their views on how nine key healthcare services could be delivered in the future across hospitals and community settings.
The services are critical care, dermatology, emergency general surgery, endoscopy, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, radiology, stroke and urology.
The plan includes the downgrade of the stroke unit at Bronglais hospital in Aberystwyth.
During the course of the consultation, the Health Board received almost 4,000 responses.
An independent social research organisation is now reviewing and analysing feedback.
