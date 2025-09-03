Studt's Funfair will return to Ceredigion this winter, announcing its dates for Cardigan and Aberystwyth.
The funfair, which has been visiting Aberystwyth since 1837, has announced its planned dates for this November, subject to approval by Ceredigion County Council.
Vernon Studt told the Cambrian News that the funfair plans to first visit Cardigan's Fairfield on Monday, 10 November, before travelling up the coast road to Aberystwyth for seven nights.
The funfair will set up along Park Avenue in Aberystwyth from Wednesday, 12 November until Tuesday, 18 November.
The funfair will be open from 4pm until 10pm on weeknights and 2pm until 10pm on weekends.
Like other years, there will not be an accompanying market in Aberystwyth this year.
