Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Dental Service has introduced a central waiting list for those requiring access to routine NHS dental care.
The health board has said the central waiting list is aimed at supporting patients in the Hywel Dda area who wish to access routine dental care.
Patients will be asked to add their name and contact details to the waiting list so that they can be allocated to a dental service as one becomes available.
Patient information will be organised according to the county in which they live and in chronological order from the date on which information was submitted.
Once capacity becomes available, patients will be contacted by the Dental Practice they are allocated to.