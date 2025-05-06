Thanks to generous donations, Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, has been able to fund a new Nintendo Switch and accompanying games worth over £400 for Enlli Ward, the Older Adult Mental Health Unit at Bronglais Hospital.
Beccy Pateman, Ward Manager, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Hywel Dda Health Charities for helping us fund the Nintendo switch and games for the unit.
“It will help build and maintain relationships whilst on the ward.
“It can have a positive influence, lessening boredom by patients engaging in something meaningful, enjoyable and mentally stimulating.
“Games can be a great way to keep people experiencing mental health challenges and/or living with dementia engaged and mentally stimulated.”