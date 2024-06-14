An individual and a team from Hywel Dda University Health Board have been recognised for their outstanding achievements in cancer services at this year’s Moondance Cancer Awards.
The awards – which are Wales’ only dedicated cancer awards - aim to celebrate and spotlight individuals and teams across NHS Wales and its partners who deliver, lead and innovate cancer services.
The team behind the Prostate Active Care Together (P.A.C.T) programme were named joint winner of the Better Patient Experience award for their dedicated rehabilitation and support service for prostate cancer patients.
The P.A.C.T programme offers tailored advice on exercise, nutrition and wellbeing, and empowers people with prostate cancer to reduce the consequences of treatment side effects and improve longer term health outcomes.
Taking home the Excellence award for Non-medical and Nursing was Allied Health Professional Lead at Hywel Dda, Rachel Lewis, who was praised for her leadership skills and her tenacity in establishing prehabilitation and rehabilitation services which provide crucial help and support for cancer patients.
Rachel Lewis, who is also part of the winning P.A.C.T team, said: “To see P.A.C.T win the patient experience award tonight is testament to rehab and prehab services in Wales.
“I hope this is a step towards sustainable rehab and prehab services for patients across Wales no matter where they are.
“It’s absolutely amazing to be recognised here tonight.”
This year’s winners were judged by an esteemed panel of experts and leaders including: Professor Tom Crosby, Cancer Clinical Director for Wales; Cari-Anne Quinn, CEO of Life Sciences Hub Wales; Judith Paget CBE, Director General of Health & Social Services & Chief Executive of NHS Wales and Professor Kamilla Hawthorne, GP & Chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners.
Dr Rob Orford, CEO of Moondance Cancer Initiative, said: “The awards were created to both celebrate and thank the people who have dedicated their time to improving and pioneering detection, diagnosis and treatment pathways across cancer services in Wales.
“We hope that by shining a spotlight on these people, we can help inspire tomorrow's solutions for survival.”