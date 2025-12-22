A Hywel Dda radiology nurse is celebrating after being honoured at this year’s Chief Nursing Officer’s Conference.
Angharad Hanbury, Lead Radiology Nurse in Hywel Dda University Health Board has been awarded a Nursing Excellence Award from Sue Tranka, the Chief Nursing Officer for Wales.
She was presented with the accolade at the conference held in Cardiff.
Since she took up the post in 2023, Angharad has successfully arranged for radiology departments to be recognised as placements for student nurses, playing a pivotal role in the development of key clinical pathways and protocols.
Angharad said: “I am incredibly grateful to be recognised for the work I have done, and will continue to work on radiology service improvements, alongside my radiology colleagues.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.