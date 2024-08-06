The Welsh Government has said it is “increasingly tough” to meet ambulance response time targets as demand soars.
Latest figures show the number of immediately life-threatening (red) 999 calls to the ambulance service made each day was the second highest on record, and the proportion of these calls was the highest recorded.
“This level of demand – a 28 per cent increase compared to the same month in 2023 – means it is increasingly tough to meet the target response times,” a Welsh Government spokesperson said.
“But even so there was an improvement in June and almost eight out of 10 calls received a response within 15 minutes.”
Performance against the 12-hour target for emergency departments improved slightly in June.