A new report by school inspectors Estyn has outlined the problems faced by secondary schools across Wales.
The report says since the pandemic, secondary schools have reported a general decline in behaviour, with the most challenging pupils becoming ‘increasingly hard to manage’.
The report states: “Overall, but not exclusively, the challenges identified by local authorities were poor family engagement with schools, verbal abuse towards school staff that included threatening behaviour, mobile phone use in school and problems arising from social media, vaping on the school site – particularly in school toilets, internal truancy, high anxiety and an increase in ALN referrals, particularly around neurodiversity.”
Poor behaviours by pupils ranged from talking in class to threats of violence against teachers and classmates, staff told Estyn.
Drawing on visits to 24 secondary and all-age schools, as well as discussions with local authorities and national surveys of headteachers, staff and pupils, the report identifies key factors that underpin successful behaviour strategies.
The report found that schools with strong and clear expectations for pupils and staff are more likely to foster positive behaviour.
In these schools, well-being is a priority and is supported by comprehensive and well-understood behaviour policies.
Importantly, these schools ensure that their staff receive regular professional learning and that approaches to behaviour management are consistently applied.
Engagement with parents and strong community partnerships are also key to sustaining positive behaviour culture.
Chief Inspector Owen Evans said: “Pupil behaviour can be challenging and positive behaviour doesn’t just happen – it’s the result of strong and compassionate leadership allied to clear and consistently applied behaviour management, consistent staff training and involves the support of the whole school community.
“Our report shows that schools that prioritise well-being, establish high expectations, and build trusting relationships with families are more likely to succeed in creating safe and supportive learning environments. We want this report to serve as a platform to promote the effective and positive practices we’ve seen in schools across Wales.”
The findings also highlight the importance of a whole-school approach where all staff are aligned in promoting good behaviour. In particular, the most effective schools regularly review and reinforce their strategies through professional learning and collaboration. Restorative practices, trauma-informed approaches, and strong community partnerships all contribute to a sense of belonging and mutual respect among pupils.
Estyn recommends a renewed focus on professional learning, collaboration between schools and local authorities, and an update to national behaviour guidance. It also calls on the Welsh Government to launch a national campaign on positive behaviour to support schools and pupils alike.
A Welsh Government spokesman said: “We are committed to ensuring everything possible is done to address declining behaviour in schools and colleges. Making sure learners and staff feel safe and supported in our educational settings is essential.
“We welcome this important report from Estyn which both highlights the issues our secondary schools are facing and, importantly, the steps that can be taken to address them.
"We will be discussing these points further at our behaviour summit later this month.”